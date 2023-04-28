Health: Prostate Cancer second most common among men

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The American Cancer Society says this year there is an estimate of over 17,000 cases of prostate cancer in Texas.

Dr. Martin Ortega with the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center says prostate cancer is the abnormal cell growth in the small gland that’s found in males.

“It’s kind of grouped together with this idea of prostate cancer but it’s actually a spectrum of disease where you can have anything from very slightly abnormal cells to the presence of moderately abnormal cells and the presence of highly abnormal cells,” said Dr. Ortega.

Overall, about 96% of men who are diagnosed with prostate cancer are still alive five years later.

Dr. Ortega stays that prostate cancer develops more often in African American men than in men of other races

“It’s a cancer that is very common among men it’s actually the second most common type of cancer among men,” said Dr. Ortega.

The CDC recommends men between the ages of 55 to 69 should get screened but it’s typically difficult to tell based on symptoms alone.

“Men typically will experience a reduced urinary stream or having to go to the restroom but that doesn’t necessarily mean prostate cancer because this gland typically grows as a man ages,” said Dr. Ortega.

Dr. Ortega says some people may have an increased risk of getting a type of prostate cancer due to genetics.

There is no standard test to screen for prostate cancer.

“Most commonly is something that is lower risk or very slow growing. It’s good to consider screening but it doesn’t always mean that you have to jump to aggressive treatments or things like that,” said Dr. Ortega.

It’s important to have these conversions with your primary doctor and here in West Texas there are many doctors who could help you get screened.

