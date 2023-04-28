The city of Odessa receives grant to combat drug crisis

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The city of Odessa is experiencing a drug crisis.

To combat that, the city counsel received a grant from the Attorney General Ken Paxton’s opioid settlement with CVS and Walgreens.

This money still hasn’t been allocated to a certain department, but they do want to use it toward educating the public about drugs.

Part of the funding that came in was just over $175,000 that the council presented by check, but they’re expected to receive up to $600,000 in total.

They applied for this grant back in 2021, and almost two years later, they’ve seen an increase in drug overdoses.

“The state average for opioid overdoses in texas is about 14 per one hundred thousand (people). Here in Ector county, that number almost doubles to 28 per hundred thousand. So it is a big crisis here in Odessa,” said Odessa city council member, Mark Matta.

City leaders also believe educating the public about how fentanyl, opioids and other drugs work, can lead to less cases.

“And I will guarantee 100% if they become aware before they take it they have it tested it. And they realize there’s fentanyl in it, I guarantee you they will not take it,” said Odessa Mayor, Javier Joven.

They also plan to work with organizations for those who lost family or friends to drug overdoses to get their input on this crisis.

One of those organizations is called The 1:11 Project.

This non-profit was started by Michelle Watson after the death of her son due to fentanyl poisoning, she made it her goal to show people the effects of drugs.

“He was blue and his feet were cold. And so I drove across town and when I looked at him, I knew that he was dead,” said the founder of the 1:11 Project, Michelle Watson.

But when watson laid her son to rest, she made a promise to make sure she can help save other families from being torn apart.

That’s where the funding from the city and a collaboration with the 1:11 Project can help educate the youth about the dangers of drugs.

Watson has spoken to kids before and says it can be very effective.

“She said what hit most close to home for me, was the emotional aspect of it. When I heard a mom telling her story. When I realized that could be me or friends. and what if that was my mom up there,” said Watson.

As this issue continues to grow you can help in the fight against drugs in Odessa, this organization always looking for support and if you want more information, click here.

