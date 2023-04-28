CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, April 29th, 2023

More cold fronts and more wind...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/28/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, April 29th, 2023: Quieter and less breezy conditions are on the way for the weekend as high pressure builds into West Texas from the northwest. Southerly winds return Sunday and will warm temperatures up into the low 90s which will be the hottest we have seen so far this year.

Another cold front arrives on Monday with slightly milder air and some more gusty winds. Not much rain in the forecast other than an isolated shower or thunderstorm through the middle part of next week.

