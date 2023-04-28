Ashley Schwarz found guilty in capital murder trial

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Friday an Ector County jury found Ashley Schwarz guilty of capital murder in the case of Jaylin Schwarz.

The jury deliberated for three and a half hours before returning with a verdict.

A date for sentencing has not been announced at this time.

