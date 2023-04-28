Ashley Schwarz found guilty in capital murder trial

Ashley Schwarz trial(CBS7)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Friday an Ector County jury found Ashley Schwarz guilty of capital murder in the case of Jaylin Schwarz.

The jury deliberated for three and a half hours before returning with a verdict.

You can find day-by-day updates on the case here.

A date for sentencing has not been announced at this time.

Read more:

Police: 8-year-old girl who died of dehydration was forced to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat

State vs Ashley Schwartz: Day Three

