The Trinity Trial comes to and end after the prosecutors drop charges

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -After six days of objections, sustainments, and over rulings, the four Trinity administrators had all charges dismissed.

The emotions in the courtroom since day one always changed. Some days people in the courtroom laughed and some days they cried.

Once Judge David Rogers announced that they were free to go, the whole room bursted into tears of happiness.

Friends and family gathered outside of the courtroom to congratulate the four administrators.

The defense attorneys still had at least 15 witnesses the were going to call up.

However, after only half of the witnesses presented by the prosecutors, they dropped the charges.

Now, the administrators hope to get back to Trinity.

“Our board of trustees are meeting this afternoon and we expect to be back at work very soon. We can’t wait to see those children.” said Trinity administrator, Shelby Hammer while crying and receiving applauses.

In the states motion to dismiss, they said, Midland Police Department sergeant Jennie Alonzo said that she was under the orders of Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf.

And that she had a meeting with DA Nodolf and lead prosecutor assistant DA Jennifer Lively.

The counsel for the state said that “no such meeting ever took place”.

Therefore, the DA deemed Sergeant Alonzo as no longer a credible or reliable witness.

“When you have prosecutors who are telling police don’t do any investigation, go out, get the warrants, arrest them and we’ll figure out what’s true later. That is an absolute abuse of power, and that never should’ve happened here.” said Frank Seller, who represents Chrystal Meyers.

“She was the only investigating officer and to her credit, she came in and said, this is not what happened. This is what I was told to do, and as a result of that, she was branded a liar by the DA’s office. And they dismissed the case,” said Shelby Hammer’s attorney, Brian Carney.

As far as what’s next, the defense attorney’s said this is just a hollow victory and only partial justice.

When asked if they would pursue any legal action, sellers said, “stay tuned”.

Though Todd Freese and Adrianne Clifton weren’t there to speak, Chrystal Meyers thanked the Trinity community and their defense team.

“Adrian and Todd share that exact same feeling and thought. We’re just so grateful. We are here today because of these four and our Trinity community,” said Trinity administrator, Chrystal Meyers.

