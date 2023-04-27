Midland mayor issues statement on Trinity administrators case dismissal

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Mayor Lori Blong released a statement Thursday after charges were dismissed against 4 Trinity administrators.

“On Tuesday, April 26, 2023, the District Court granted the DA’s motion to dismiss the case against four Trinity administrators, concluding the trial proceedings. In matters of criminal investigations and trials, it is important to note that the court system, the district attorney’s office, and the police department act as three independent entities which provide checks and balances on one another. The Midland Police Department is a City of Midland department, but the courts and the district attorney’s office are entirely separate and apart from the City. The initial arrests in this case were made by the police department, with a warrant issued by the court, and at the direction of the district attorney’s office. Certainly, this will continue to be a topic of conversation and consideration among our city leadership and Council, as well as throughout our community in the days ahead. This has been a difficult season in the lives of many Midland families. My prayer is that the events of yesterday will be the first step toward healing.”

