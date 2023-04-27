Medical Center Hospital in the midst of negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital is knee deep in negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield about their upcoming contract to cover the next three to five years of patient reimbursement and payments.

“We’re not asking for more than anybody but we are asking to be caught up with everybody because if you look at the rate we currently have we are behind everyone in our area. We don’t want anything more than anybody else, we want to be treated the same,” said President and CEO of Medical Center Hospital Russell Tippin.

The deadline is May 31st.

“The cost of a heart catheter is not the same as it was last year or the year before that or three years before that. Price in healthcare only goes up; there’s no way that we can negotiate anything less than what it costs us to get things done,” said Tippin.

Tippin says they think upwards of 50,000 people at their hospital have Blue Cross Blue Shield. Letters have been sent to those people explaining the situation.

“I have as recently as last night have people saying ‘oh man I’m calling my employer or my HR department today to see what we can do to get yall taken care of’ that’s the kind of support medical center needs,” said Tippin.

Worst case scenario MCH goes out of network. This wouldn’t change the healthcare you receive but would mean you’d have to pay more upfront and attempt to recover the rest through Blue Cross Blue Shield.

“Blue cross Blue Shield is a monster they are all over the nation they have several things going on in Texas right now with other hospitals our size that negotiations are very tough. This hospital has gone out of network before but fortunately has gone back very quickly. Our goal is not to go out of the network our goal is to protect the patient , the taxpayer who is also the Blue Cross subscriber,” said Tippin.

Don’t panic, if anything Tippin says to call Blue Cross Blue Shield telling them you want the medical center to stay in network.

