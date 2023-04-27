CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, April 28th, 2023

A cool start to the work week...
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, April 28th, 2023: A strong cold front will arrive in West Texas early Friday morning bringing strong winds in excess of 40 mph...blowing dust and higher fire danger. Cooler temperatures will arrive later in the day making for a cooler start to the week.

A big temperature flip-flop for the weekend as temperatures start out in the 70s on Saturday then heat up quite a bit into the low 90s Sunday. The forecast looks dry through the early part of next week.

