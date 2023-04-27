Aladdin’s Castle Learning Center employee arrested for injuring a child

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Sara Micaela Middleton, an employee at Aladdin’s Castle Learning Center was arrested Thursday morning for injury to a child.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to the OPD lobby where a man and woman were there to inform officers about the incident involving a one-year-old.

CBS7 has learned that the woman was the baby’s mother.

According to the affidavit obtained by CBS7, the mother received a call on Wednesday from personnel at Aladdins Castle who said that her baby had fallen off the changing table.

The mother then went to the daycare to pick up her child and noticed that the baby’s right arm was swollen.

She kept her child’s arm as still as possible and took her to Odessa Regional Medical Center where she learned that the baby’s elbow was dislocated.

Officers with OPD obtained video of the incident.

According to the affidavit, the video shows Middleton recklessly pulling the baby’s arm as she was sitting on the ground, then lifting her off the ground.

Middleton then dragged the child by the foot out of camera sight.

Middleton was arrested at Aladdin’s Castle on the charges of injury child/elderly/disabled reckless bodily injury.

CBS7 has reached out to Aladdin’s Castle and is waiting on a response.

