UK blocks Microsoft’s Activision deal over competition fears

FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British regulators on Wednesday blocked Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard, thwarting the biggest tech deal in history over worries that it would stifle competition in the fast-growing cloud gaming market.

The Competition and Markets Authority said in its final report that “the only effective remedy” to the substantial loss of competition “is to prohibit the Merger.” The companies have vowed to appeal.

The all-cash deal faced stiff opposition from rival Sony and was also being scrutinized by regulators in the U.S. and Europe over fears that it would give Microsoft control of popular game franchises like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush.

The U.K. watchdog’s concerns centered on how the deal would affect competition in cloud gaming, which involves streaming games to tablets, phones and other devices. That frees players from the need to buy expensive consoles and gaming computers.

Cloud gaming has the potential to change the industry by giving people more choice over how and where they play, said Martin Colman, chair of the Competition and Markets Authority’s independent expert panel investigating the deal.

“This means that it is vital that we protect competition in this emerging and exciting market,” he said.

Microsoft said it was disappointed and signaled it wasn’t ready to give up.

“We remain fully committed to this acquisition and will appeal,” President Brad Smith said in a statement. He said the watchdog’s decision “rejects a pragmatic path to address competition concerns” and discourages tech innovation and investment in the United Kingdom.

“We’re especially disappointed that after lengthy deliberations, this decision appears to reflect a flawed understanding of this market and the way the relevant cloud technology actually works,” Smith said.

Activision also fired back, saying it would “work aggressively with Microsoft to reverse this on appeal.”

Regulators had dropped concerns last month that the deal would hurt console gaming, saying it wouldn’t benefit Microsoft to make Call of Duty exclusive to its Xbox console.

The watchdog said Wednesday that it reviewed Microsoft’s proposals to ease competition concerns “in considerable depth” but found those solutions would require its oversight, whereas preventing the merger would allow cloud gaming to develop without intervention.

Microsoft already has a strong position in the cloud computing market, and regulators concluded that if the deal went through, it would reinforce the company’s advantage by giving it control of key game titles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
Trinity Administrators Trial: Everything we know so far
Trinity Administrators Trial: Everything we know so far
Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Two dead after accident on Briarwood Tuesday morning
OCTAVIOUS HUBBARD MUGSHOT MIDLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Man arrested for murder of child in Midland
Pedestrian crash MGN
Man killed after being hit by passenger side mirror

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
McCarthy struggles for debt bill votes, makes late changes
GRAPHIC WARNING: After the punches were ruled justified, a man's family said they plan to sue...
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Officers ruled justified punching man accused of walking into traffic
Midland Victim’s Coalition Crime Victims’ Rights Week event
Midland Victim’s Coalition Crime Victims’ Rights Week event
Pope Francis sits on the altar in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican during the Easter Sunday...
Pope allows women to vote at upcoming meeting of bishops for 1st time
Midland Victim’s Coalition Crime Victims’ Rights Week event
Midland Victim’s Coalition Crime Victims’ Rights Week event