Trinity School of Midland releases statement following trial conclusion
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Trinity School Board President, Michael McWilliams, released a statement regarding the outcome of the Trinity Administrators Trial.
Trinity School is working to reinstate the four administrators back onto campus.
Read the full statement below.
Trinity School Statement 4.26.23 by Lauren Munt on Scribd
