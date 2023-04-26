Pecos man arrested on child pornography charges

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) -On Tuesday special agents from the DPS, Criminal Investigations Division, along with the assistance of Pecos Police Department and Pecos ISD PD, served a search warrant on a residence at 1617 S. Missouri Street near Crocket Middle School and Pecos High School.

As a result of evidence gathered, Ramon Barrera Jr., 29, was arrested and charged with solicitation of a minor under 14 years of age, promotion (delivery) of child pornography, and 33 counts of possession of child pornography.

Additional charges may be pursued pending further investigation and forensic analysis.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.