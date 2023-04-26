Pecos man arrested on child pornography charges

Pecos man arrested on child pornography charges
Pecos man arrested on child pornography charges
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) -On Tuesday special agents from the DPS, Criminal Investigations Division, along with the assistance of Pecos Police Department and Pecos ISD PD, served a search warrant on a residence at 1617 S. Missouri Street near Crocket Middle School and Pecos High School.

As a result of evidence gathered, Ramon Barrera Jr., 29, was arrested and charged with solicitation of a minor under 14 years of age, promotion (delivery) of child pornography, and 33 counts of possession of child pornography.

Additional charges may be pursued pending further investigation and forensic analysis.

