ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to the City of Odessa, firefighters responded to a structure fire at Southwest Oaks Apartments on the 4600 block of Oakwood Wednesday morning.

The fire was located in the kitchen. The cause is unknown at this time.

While there was damage, no injuries were reported.

