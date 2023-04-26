Motion to dismiss charges claims MPD Sgt. is “no longer a credible or reliable witness”

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 obtained several court documents detailing the DA’s decision to dismiss charges against four Trinity administrators, including the motion to dismiss, and two affidavits contradicting MPD Sergeant Jennie Alonzo’s testimony from District Attorney Laura Nodolf and Assistant DA Jennifer Lively.

According to the motion, Sergeant Alonzo provided “false testimony.” The Counsel for the State believes that this false testimony made it impossible to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The motion states that:

“Sgt. Alonzo testified that during this meeting District Attorney Laura Nodolf specifically directed her to seek arrest warrants regarding the Trinity Administrators. Sgt. Alonzo testified that she was acting only at the discretion of District Attorney Nodolf, that she did not herself make the decision, and that if she had the opportunity to do it over she would not seek the arrest warrants”

The state says that " Sgt. Alonzo is no longer a credible or reliable witness”

If the trial were to continue the state would have had to rebut her testimony and impeach her as a witness, which would force the state to bring in more witnesses that they say would have distracted from the evidence and instead be focused on the dispute between the State’s witnesses.

“The State continues to believe that there exists ample credible evidence showing the guilt of the defendants. In particular the decision not to go forward is in no way a reflection of the credibility of the child whose unreported abuse is the subject of these charges. As a result of the testimony of the witness described above, counsel for the State believes at this time it will be impossible to obtain true justice for the wrongs that were perpetrated in this case.”

In an affidavit written by District Attorney Laura Nodolf, she states having a familiarity with the mother of the alleged victim.

She said that this knowledge would not have created a conflict of interest in the case, but she deferred the case to Assistant DA Jennifer Lively anyway.

Nodolf said “I have had no active involvement in the investigation surrounding the report made,” and continued to say “I did not direct any law enforcement agency to conduct an arrest of any individual.”

Nodolf included that she had gone to “extreme efforts” to allow Lively to prosecute the case and keep Nodolf informed about any issue she may need to address. Nodolf stated that Lively kept her generally apprised as the case went on.

On April 25th Nodolf was made aware that Sgt. Jennie Alonzo had testified saying Nodolf had an active role in the investigation and arrests of the Trinity Admin.

Laura Nodolf says “This information is false, misleading, and incorrect.”

The motion to dismiss then continues with Assistant District Attorney, Jennifer Lively’s affidavit.

The following is an excerpt from her statement:

“On April 25, 2023, I called Jennie Alonzo, a sergeant with the Midland Police Department as a witness in those cases. I have had Jennie Alonzo testify as a witness before in a couple of cases and I have known of her testimony in other cases. When I called her as a witness, I felt that she was a credible witness. During her testimony on April 25, 2023, she repeatedly testified about a meeting that occurred between her, her supervisor Sergeant Rosemary Sharp, the elected District Attorney, Laura Nodolf, and me. This meeting never happened.”

Sgt. Alonzo claimed that Lively told her to “work up this case as she had worked up the Midland Christian School cases that happened the week before.”

Lively denies ever saying that.

The Assistant DA says she was “shocked and concerned” by Alonzo’s testimony.

After the conclusion of court on Tuesday, Lively conferred with her co-counsel and they decided they could no longer “ethically sponsor her testimony in this case”

The affidavit concluded with Lively stating “I request that the charges against the defendant in the above-entitled and numbered cause be dismissed.”

READ NEXT: Trinity School of Midland releases statement following trial conclusion

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.