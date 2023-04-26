MMH hosts therapy dogs for patients, nurses and staff

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Memorial Hospital has a therapy dog program where handlers and their dogs visit the hospital every third and fourth Tuesday of every month.

‘We get to go to the doors we wave at the patients, we introduce them to the dogs we tell them funny stories and it gives them a break in their day so there’s not someone there for a blood draw or some kind of hospital work its just a fun visit,” said Therapy Dog Handler Stephanie Shaw.

Shaw and her husband who works at the hospital have a few dogs they are certified to handle and visit the hospital with together.

“This is Marteeny and she’s been a therapy dog for a little over a year. She loves visiting the hospital, she goes to schools and she does community events,” said Shaw.

The dogs visit nurses, staff and patients.

The visits are a minute or two long and they have anywhere from one to six teams of dog and handler at a time.

“Everyone’s always happy to see the dogs. They want to know why are you here, how can we visit with you and we’ve had people stop us in the hallway and say hey my wife or my daughter or somebody is in this room. Can you stop by here ? They miss their dog from home,” said Shaw.

Shaw says especially in hospitals, everyone is stressed out and can use a break.

“I’ve been there before with my grandmother and to see whether it’s the chaplin or therapy dogs or just somebody going around visiting handing out some free cookies or popcorn it’s nice to know somebody is caring,” said Shaw.

It’s not only fun for the people who get to visit the dogs, but fun for the dogs themselves.

“Marteeny gets excited every time that I get all of her stuff because she knows it’s her turn to go because I have multiple dogs so she has to rotate so if it’s not her turn and her stuff doesn’t come out she gets a little pouty,” said Shaw.

Shaw says if you’re interested find a therapy dog group that fits your needs because they’d love to have more people out there with them serving the community.

