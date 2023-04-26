Midland Victim’s Coalition Crime Victims’ Rights Week event

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Victim’s Coalition organized a gathering in Centennial Park Tuesday to recognize crime victims.

This is all part of Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Event organizers spoke about why events like this are so important.

“This is an opportunity to really make the community aware of crime victims’ rights,” Angie McCowan, Director- Victim Services Division, TDJC said. “To have a little bit of a better understanding of how violent crime impacts individuals’ families and communities, but to also recognize those criminal justice professionals whether they’re victim advocates, law enforcement officers, prosecutors who work to support finding justice.”

Awards were given to Crime Victim Advocates. And two people were awarded the “Survivor to Thriver” award.

