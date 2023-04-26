Day five of the Trinity Administrators Trial

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Two new witnesses took the stand on day five, MPD Detective Jennie Alonzo and Melissa McCabe a retired Trinity teacher.

Before those two witnesses appeared, the Active head of Trinity School, Tim Jones continued his testimony from day four.

Jones said he knows almost everyone involved in the case including the alleged victim and the alleged abuser.

He referred to the alleged abuser as respectful and never having an issue with him. He then spoke about the four administrators, saying they are truthful people.

When Alonzo took the stand she spoke about seeing the interview filmed with the Midland Rape Children Advocacy Center.

In that interview, Alonzo heard the alleged victim speak about two instances of indecency with a child.

Those instances were, the alleged abuser touching the alleged victim’s breasts as well as him allegedly touching her back with his penis.

Between this interview as well as speaking to the girl’s parents Alonzo said she had cause to make an arrest under the Texas Penal Code.

Alonzo then said that the Trinity Administrators failed to report with intent to conceal.

The defense attorneys referred back to the advocacy center interview, asking why Alonzo only listened to the alleged victim’s side of the story, despite multiple names being mentioned in the interview.

Like the kids that the young girl had mentioned or the alleged accuser.

Alonzo replied she was told by her superior to get the proper warrants and make the arrests.

The attorneys then asked two members of the courtroom to stand up.

Both of which were arrested a Midland Christian School for similar reasons to the Trinity arrests.

Frank Sellers, who represents Chrystal Meyers, questioned why before the arrests of faculty at Midland Christian and Trinity School, she had made zero arrests on failure to report a sexual abuse.

Sellers provided names of students and faculty to Alonzo.

He asked if she interviewed them.

Her response was no.

The defense attorneys also asked detective Alonzo about the affidavit that she swore was true and correct.

Yet, in the affidavit, she mentioned that the young girl’s breast were touched.

However, the attorneys had her check the affidavit and have her find the part that mentions that.

To which Alonzo couldn’t find.

Alonzo also put in the affidavit that the alleged accuser touched her private parts over her panties.

Mr. Sellers went on to show a list of statements that the young girl said that was never mentioned to the administrators.

He began by asking her if this statement was correct, and when Alonzo answered with no, he would cross it off to indicate that it’s false.

Which led to Sellers saying, “If you don’t know what she gave to administration, then you don’t know if they have cause for abuse,”.

Alonzo said she was just doing what she was told to do. Then Sellers asked her who made the arrests, and she responded with the District Attorneys office.

Sellers said, “Laura Nodolf?”, and Alonzo said Yes.

Attorneys then brought retired Trinity teacher, Melissa McCabe to the stand.

McCabe was involved in the meetings between the alleged victim and Trinity administrators but is not being charged.

In McCabe’s testimony, she mentioned, being in the room with Todd Freese, Chrystal Meyers, and the alleged victim back in 2020.

McCabe mentioned that Chrystal Meyers called the young girl a valuable asset to their community and that if the alleged accuser contacted her, to let her know.

She even said that Meyers handled the situation well.

Sellers asked McCabe if she ever mentioned these to them in that meeting.

If she was ever touched on her chest, that the boy made her touch his penis, that he rubbed his erect penis on her back, that these things were happening every other day for four months.

McCabe said the young girl never mentioned those during the meeting.

McCabe described the four administrators as truthful, honest and caring for the children.

McCabe started to tear up when she saw her long-time friends standing trial.

She also taught the young man who’s accused of doing these things. Mrs. McCabe described him as a very sweet kid.

Afterwards, Alonzo returned to the witness stand.

Brian Carney, who represents Shelby Hammer, was present at Trinity School when MPD made the arrests.

Carney asked Alonzo two times if he can see the warrants, to which she refused and said he was interfering in the arrests.

Carney asked if she uses the “F” word a lot. To which she said not in this case.

Then he presented an email of her superior congratulating her on an assignment and praising her for he use of the “F” word.

She went onto use that word multiple times in the email.

