Day 1 of the State vs Ashley Schwarz is complete

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Day 1 of the trial of the State of Texas vs Ashley Schwarz is underway. Lawyers questioned to what degree Ashley Schwarz should be tried, whether it’s capital murder, manslaughter, or negligence.

The defense wants all jurors to listen to the facts throughout the week and know more about the background of his client.

The prosecutors have several witnesses testifying including the Odessa Police Officers that responded to the initial call. Body cam footage of officers arriving at the Schwarz home and performing CPR on Jaylien was shown along with photos from Odessa Crime Scene Technicians.

One officer testified to discoloration on Jaylien’s body while an EMT who responded testified to seeing signs of rigor mortis.

Witnesses that saw Jaylien’s body all said her temperature was above normal.

It was also explained that Jaylien’s sister will be testifying in court later on in the week.

The court will begin on Wednesday at 9:30 AM.

