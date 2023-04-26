DA drops charges against Trinity Administrators

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - After five days of testimony and cross-examination the Midland County District Attorney’s prosecuting the case against four Trinity administrators dismissed charges against them Wednesday afternoon.

The four Trinity Administrators were accused of failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse.

Todd Freese- Dean of Students, Adrianne Clifton- Director of Admissions and Assistant Head for Administration, Shelby Hammer- Head of the School, and Chrystal Meyers - Head of the Middle School were all arrested in February of 2022.

The court’s decision to dismiss charges comes the day after arresting detective SGT. Jennie Alonzo took the stand as a witness.

In a statement, defense attorney Frank Sellers said:

“For 425 days, the Trinity Administrators have suffered under the weight of false accusations. The Trinity family has been without its leaders, mentors, and role models. We know now that, at Lauren Nodolf’s direction, these people were arrested at school, led out in handcuffs in front of the children on the easily disproven word of a troubled teen and her disgruntled mother.

Now after 10 days of trial, and only half of their witness is testifying, the prosecutors finally recognize what has been apparent since day one—these people should never have been arrested, charged, or tried in the first place.

These continued baseless prosecutions have come at enormous costs, not only to dedicated professionals, but also to Midland County taxpayers. Today’s dismissal is a hollow victory and only partial justice, but stay tuned.”

