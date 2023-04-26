CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, April 26th, 2023

More cold fronts and more wind...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/25/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, April 26th, 2023: Another cold front will arrive in West Texas later on Wednesday with some gusty winds and slightly milder air. Temperatures will drop about 5 to 10 degrees by Thursday with a little bit of breeze.

A stronger cold front will arrive late in the week and bring a bout of wind to Friday’s forecast along with blowing dust and high fire danger. Rain continues to elude West Texas and the forecast looks dry through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
Trinity Administrators Trial: Everything we know so far
Trinity Administrators Trial: Everything we know so far
OCTAVIOUS HUBBARD MUGSHOT MIDLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Man arrested for murder of child in Midland
FBI logo.
MPD turns suspects over to FBI after suspicious activity at a Midland bank
Disturbance at H-E-B leads to arrest
Disturbance at Odessa H-E-B leads to arrest

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/25/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/25/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, April 25th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/24/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, April 25th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/24/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/24/23 PM