ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, April 26th, 2023: Another cold front will arrive in West Texas later on Wednesday with some gusty winds and slightly milder air. Temperatures will drop about 5 to 10 degrees by Thursday with a little bit of breeze.

A stronger cold front will arrive late in the week and bring a bout of wind to Friday’s forecast along with blowing dust and high fire danger. Rain continues to elude West Texas and the forecast looks dry through the weekend.

