Andrews County Airport Manager named “Airport Professional of the Year”

(KVLY)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - The Andrews County Airport Manager, Robert Vargas was named the “Airport Professional of the Year” by the Texas Department of Transportation at their 41st Annual Texas Aviation Conference.

According to Andrews County, Vargas has worked at the airport since 2010, he oversees maintenance, operations, and customer service.

The county says Vargas completed these tasks by himself for years, but now he has two staff members working with him.

