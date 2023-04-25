Two dead after accident on Briarwood Tuesday morning

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to the City of Midland, two people died in an accident in the 7200 block of Briarwood around 6:54 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Midland Police Department officers responded to the two-vehicle accident that closed the road going east and west.

The city says, a Ford Fusion driven by Kyle Lee Nettles, 28, was traveling against traffic.

Nettles was headed east, in the westbound lane, and James Michael Butts, 25, was traveling westbound in the correct lane in a Toyota Camry.

Butts did not have time to react and hit the Ford Fusion.

Both drivers died and the investigation is ongoing.

There was no one else in either vehicle.

The next of kin have been notified.

-----ORIGINAL STORY BELOW-----

The City of Midland says due to an accident near the 7000 block of Briarwood Ave. at Riggen Rd. both the east and westbound lanes are closed.

Drivers will need to find alternate routes. The investigation and clearing are expected to take several hours.

