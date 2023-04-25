Two dead after accident on Briarwood Tuesday morning

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)(KOSA)
By Micah Allen and Lauren Munt
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to the City of Midland, two people died in an accident in the 7200 block of Briarwood around 6:54 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Midland Police Department officers responded to the two-vehicle accident that closed the road going east and west.

The city says, a Ford Fusion driven by Kyle Lee Nettles, 28, was traveling against traffic.

Nettles was headed east, in the westbound lane, and James Michael Butts, 25, was traveling westbound in the correct lane in a Toyota Camry.

Butts did not have time to react and hit the Ford Fusion.

Both drivers died and the investigation is ongoing.

There was no one else in either vehicle.

The next of kin have been notified.

-----ORIGINAL STORY BELOW-----

The City of Midland says due to an accident near the 7000 block of Briarwood Ave. at Riggen Rd. both the east and westbound lanes are closed.

Drivers will need to find alternate routes. The investigation and clearing are expected to take several hours.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
Trinity Administrators Trial: Everything we know so far
Trinity Administrators Trial: Everything we know so far
OCTAVIOUS HUBBARD MUGSHOT MIDLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Man arrested for murder of child in Midland
FBI logo.
MPD turns suspects over to FBI after suspicious activity at a Midland bank
Disturbance at H-E-B leads to arrest
Disturbance at Odessa H-E-B leads to arrest

Latest News

911 dispatchers shortage in Midland
911 dispatchers shortage in Midland
Texas Capitol
Landgraf’s bill To prohibit cities from banning gas engines passes
The new logo for Legacy High School.
MISD Athletics releases statement on Legacy softball infractions
The court approved the committee's proposal. What seems to be in question is not the proposal,...
Midland County Commissioners Court approves termination of Midland County Horseshoe management contract