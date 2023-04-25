Targeted shooting in San Francisco leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

Police say one person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting in San Francisco.
Police say one person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting in San Francisco.(KGO via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A targeted shooting in a San Francisco neighborhood popular with tourists left one man dead and four people wounded, authorities said.

A 23-year-old Bay Area man was killed in the shooting late Sunday in North Beach, the San Francisco Police Department said Monday in a statement. Also known as “Little Italy,” the neighborhood is dotted with restaurants, nightclubs and bars.

A targeted shooting in a San Francisco neighborhood popular with tourists left one man dead and four people wounded, authorities said. (KGO)

Two 24-year-old men from Sacramento County, a 22-year-old man from Alameda County and a 20-year-old woman from Contra Costa County were wounded and taken to a hospital, police said. Their wounds were all said not to be life-threatening.

There were no immediate arrests.

Police said the shooting was believed to be an isolated incident and not random, but they did not give further details and the investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash (gfx)
Man dies in crash at 42nd and Tanglewood
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
OCTAVIOUS HUBBARD MUGSHOT MIDLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Man arrested for murder of child in Midland
Trinity Administrators Trial: Everything we know so far
Trinity Administrators Trial: Everything we know so far
FBI logo.
MPD turns suspects over to FBI after suspicious activity at a Midland bank

Latest News

The court approved the committee's proposal. What seems to be in question is not the proposal,...
Midland County Commissioners Court approves termination of Midland County Horseshoe management contract
Midland County Horseshoe citizens review committee proposes to terminate the current management
New information came out today that the mother of the alleged victim and her husband thanked...
Trinity Administrators Trial Day Four
This is the Federal Courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh on Monday April 24, 2023. The...
Jury selection begins over 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack
Jury selection begins in Pittsburgh as the Tree of Life synagogue trial gets underway.
Jury selection begins over 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack