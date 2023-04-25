MISD Athletics releases statement on Legacy softball infractions

The new logo for Legacy High School.
The new logo for Legacy High School.(Midland ISD)
By Micah Allen
Apr. 25, 2023
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD Athletics released a statement this morning after the Legacy High School softball team was found to not be in violation of UIL policy, but local MISD policies.

The statement reads:

“On Wednesday, April 19, Midland ISD Athletics held a meeting with Legacy High Softball Booster Club parents with the goal of providing clarity about the rule infraction issue with the softball program. The initial report from MISD Athletics was that the softball program was in violation of UIL policy. The violations concerned Previous Athletic Participation Forms (PAPF) that were not filed for transfer students. After further investigation, District 2-6A ruled the violations were of local MISD Athletics policies. “I apologize to the LHS softball program for any issues that the misinformation may have caused,” said Blake Feldt, Executive Director of Athletics.”

