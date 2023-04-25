Midland County Commissioners Court approves termination of Midland County Horseshoe management contract

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A controversial recommendation was made during the Midland County Commissioners Court. The Midland County Horseshoe citizens review committee proposed to terminate the current management contract for the Horseshoe as soon as practical and complete an RFP, a Request For Proposal written by a third party on future management of the Horseshoe.

The court approved the committee’s proposal. What seems to be in question is not the proposal, but the existence of this committee itself, how it began and the private discussions that led to this request.

“It was a committee put together by County Judge Terry Johnson and only county Judge Terry Johnson primarily, not totally, the appointees were political supporters of his,” said President of Horseshoe Hospitality Services Joe Kelley.

Judge Terry Johnson started the committee last year on his own, without bringing it to the court. He says he picked a variety of individuals to review the horseshoe based on complaints he has received.

“The only way to see what’s best is to see what a group of quote uninterested individuals could come up with and how they saw best what would be a good way of running it,” said Judge Johnson.

This committee has been meeting in private for a year. Johnson says he has been uninvolved and it is unclear what they’re specific discussions have consisted of.

“I haven’t been privy to the secret meetings of the committee. I asked for copies of the minutes, I was told I couldnt have them. I asked for a copy again today in court and I was told by the county judge these were not open meetings so I couldn’t have a copy of the minutes and he didn’t even know if the minutes existed,” said Kelley.

As for the future of the Horseshoe, Judge Johnson now has a plan in place to terminate the current contract. That, in itself, is complicated.

“They are in operation right now until September 30th of this year now. The next day if there’s not money in the budget, the contract will not exist. I have taken the money out of the budget in the past. The previous court has always put it back. I will take the money out of the budget again this year and we’ll see what the court does,” said Johnson.

The current management says they will move forward as usual.

“We’re moving ahead full speed ahead and we’ll deal with whatever happens when it happens but right now business is really good and we’re happy about that,” said Kelley.

Johnson says his goal moving forward with the Horseshoe is to act on complaints he’s received regarding costs and make it more user friendly. The current management says this is all part of Johnson’s vendetta against the Horseshoe since he ran for office.

