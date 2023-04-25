Landgraf’s bill To prohibit cities from banning gas engines passes

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Legislation sponsored by State Representative Brooks Landgraf to ensure gasoline and diesel-powered engines can never be outlawed by local governments in Texas passed out of the Texas House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 1017, the companion legislation to House Bill 2374 filed by Landgraf, passed by a vote of 116 to 30.

“SB 1017 is about individual liberty, and when people are free to choose and the market is allowed to be competitive, Texas oil and natural gas always win,” Landgraf said. “It’s an honor to fight for the hard-working men and women of the Permian Basin, to fight for freedom and for energy independence.”

SB 1017 prohibits local governments from adopting or enforcing any rule or ordinance that would limit access to gasoline, diesel, or any other fuel source. The bill prohibits gas stations from being banned as any other related wholesaler, retailer, energy producer, or infrastructure necessary to provide access to a specific energy source. The legislation also ensures local governments cannot directly or indirectly prohibit or restrict the use, sale, or lease of an engine based on its fuel source.

It was recently announced that the Dallas city council is planning to phase out the use of gas-powered tools by 2027.

SB 1017 will be sent to Governor Abbott to be signed into law after the Senate reviews changes made to the bill in the House.

