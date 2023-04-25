Jury selection for Schwarz trial rescheduled for Tuesday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Jury Selection was re-scheduled for the trial regarding the death of 8-year old Jaylin Schwarz.

District Attorney’s will be screening candidates starting on Tuesday April 24, deciding who will rule on the decision for Daniel and Ashley Schwarz who are being charged with the murder of Jaylin.

David and Ashley are accused of punishing Jaylin by not allowing her to eat breakfast and forcing her to jump on a trampoline without having any water in 100+ degree heat. Police later learned that the trampoline’s temperature at the time read to be approximately 110 degrees, while the ground was 150 degrees.

An autopsy listed the manner of Jaylin’s death as a homicide and the cause of death to be dehydration.

CBS7 will follow the trial as it proceeds.

