Carrie Fisher to receive posthumous Walk of Fame star

Carrie Fisher will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on the unofficial "Star Wars"...
Carrie Fisher will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on the unofficial "Star Wars" day.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Carrie Fisher is set to receive a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame next week.

Her daughter, actress Billie Lourd, will be accepting the star on her behalf.

Fisher will be honored May 4. The day is known as the unofficial “Star Wars” day due to the phrase, “May the fourth be with you.”

Fisher had a diverse career as an Emmy Award-nominated television actress and novel author, but she was always best known for her portrayal of Princess Leia Organa in the “Star Wars” franchise.

Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said Fisher’s star will be across the street from the star of her mother, Debbie Reynolds.

Fisher will join her “Star Wars” co-stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on the Walk of Fame.

She died in 2016 at 60 years old.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this story. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
OCTAVIOUS HUBBARD MUGSHOT MIDLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Man arrested for murder of child in Midland
Trinity Administrators Trial: Everything we know so far
Trinity Administrators Trial: Everything we know so far
FBI logo.
MPD turns suspects over to FBI after suspicious activity at a Midland bank
Disturbance at H-E-B leads to arrest
Disturbance at Odessa H-E-B leads to arrest

Latest News

FILE - Tucker Carlson attends the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf...
Tucker who? Fox News hosts avoid Carlson’s name after ouster
Eric Braden posted a video to social media explaining that he noticed an issue with his...
‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden announces he has cancer
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Harry Belafonte attends the 2017 Ripple of Hope...
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a post on Facebook that Mary Jo Mattingly caught a...
Teens make big catch on prom night