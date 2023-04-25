911 dispatchers shortage in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - When you dial 911 in a matter of seconds someone answers with 911 what is your emergency, but what if when you dialed 911 it just kept ringing or went to voicemail?

Across the nation, there is a shortage of 911 dispatch operators. In Midland, the shortage of dispatchers is putting a strain on those who are currently doing the job.

Shortages in 911 dispatchers can cause delays in people receiving help in their most critical moments. Those that are calling 911 don’t have the time to sit and wait on the phone to get help.

Every day over 200 calls come into the Midland Public Safety communication center for 911.

Just last year the communication center dispatched over 90,000 calls. Out of those 90,000 calls, dispatchers had to make sure our first responders were aware of the emergency.

In 2022 Midland dispatchers notified Midland Fire Department 19,854 times, Midland County Sheriff’s Office just over 24,000 times, and Midland Police Department 45,832 times.

But the number of calls that dispatchers receive, which can be either a 911 call or an administrative call, can be overwhelming all while being understaffed.

Lori Gavia has been with Midland dispatchers for nearly 2 decades and over those 2 decades has come to realize that although being a dispatcher can be very stressful it is also very rewarding to help those in need when they are dealing with an emergency.

But right now Midland dispatchers are dealing with a crisis of their own without enough workers and says this is the worst she’s seen yet.

“As far as the people on shift or have to work a lot of their days off and just mandatories and stuff like that. So when you’re fully staffed or at least more staffed then you can enjoy a day off” said Lori Gavia, Call Taker for Public Safety Communications in Midland.

When there’s a shortage in dispatchers that can mean that sometimes your call doesn’t get answered immediately.

“But some people are upset that you didn’t answer the phone or don’t understand that there’s

only X amount of people that can answer the phone and then all the phones light up at once” said Gavia

There’s no indication as to why there is a national shortage of dispatchers. It’s believed that it can be because of the hours for the job, working holidays or not being able to spend time with family.

The City of Odessa reports it just hired 3 new dispatchers and is looking for 5 more.

If you or someone you know is interested in being a dispatcher you can check the Midland or Odessa websites for job openings.

