Teen killed in Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A DPS report says a 17-year-old has died as the result of a crash on I-20 at the 181A exit ramp Saturday night.

Due to the victim being a minor the boy’s name is not being released. He was from Big Spring.

The pickup the boy was riding in was traveling eastbound on I-20 near mile marker 181 when the driver sped onto the south service road from exit 181A. This caused the pickup to go off the roadway and into a side skid. The pickup then rolled over and the front passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

The front seat passenger was transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center where he later died.

