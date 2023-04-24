Teen killed in Howard County crash

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A DPS report says a 17-year-old has died as the result of a crash on I-20 at the 181A exit ramp Saturday night.

Due to the victim being a minor the boy’s name is not being released. He was from Big Spring.

The pickup the boy was riding in was traveling eastbound on I-20 near mile marker 181 when the driver sped onto the south service road from exit 181A. This caused the pickup to go off the roadway and into a side skid. The pickup then rolled over and the front passenger was ejected from the vehicle. 

The front seat passenger was transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center where he later died.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash (gfx)
Man dies in crash at 42nd and Tanglewood
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
OCTAVIOUS HUBBARD MUGSHOT MIDLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Man arrested for murder of child in Midland
FBI logo.
MPD turns suspects over to FBI after suspicious activity at a Midland bank
Disturbance at H-E-B leads to arrest
Disturbance at Odessa H-E-B leads to arrest

Latest News

'Green Team' Program
'Green Team' Program
Green Team
Students caring for the planet through ‘Green Team’ Program
9 passengers in the vehicle were illegal immigrants from Mexico.
Human smuggling attempt in Marathon
On Sunday evening, the Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a roll-over. The incident took place on...
Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a roll-over