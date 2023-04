ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - DPS tells CBS7 a crash involving a pedestrian occurred on US 385 in the northbound lanes near 61st St. intersection at 4:54 a.m. Monday morning.

This is an injury-only crash and the pedestrian was hit by a Ford pickup as he was walking in the northbound lane. The pedestrian was taken to MCH and he is listed in stable condition.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.