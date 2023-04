ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Sunday evening, the Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a roll-over.

The incident took place on I-20 and 866.

The driver had to be extricated and was taken to the hospital. There were no chemicals released.

Officials with the city of Odessa say that there is still no word on what caused the accident.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.