Midland College names finalists for president

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland College Board of Trustees has announced it has selected three finalists for the position of President of Midland College.

MC Presidential Finalists:

Thad Anglin, Ed.D., is President and CEO at Cisco College in Cisco, Texas. He previously served as Vice Provost for Academic Excellence and Outreach at the University of North Texas at Dallas in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Anglin earned a Doctor of Education in Higher Education Administration and Leadership from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; a Master of Education in Kinesiology and Health Science from The University of Texas at Tyler in Tyler, Texas; and a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education and English from Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas.

Damon Kennedy, Ph.D., is Vice President of Instructional Services at Midland College in Midland, Texas. He previously served as Dean of Social and Behavioral Sciences and Business at Midland College Midland, Texas. Dr. Kennedy earned a Doctor of Philosophy in American History from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas; and a Master of Arts and a Bachelor of Arts in American History from The University of Texas of the Permian Basin in Odessa, Texas.

Ian Roark, Ed.D., is Vice Chancellor of Workforce Development and Innovation at Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona. He previously served as Vice President of Workforce Development and Strategic Partnerships at Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona. Dr. Roark earned a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from The University of Texas at San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas; a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from The University of Texas at Permian Basin in Odessa, Texas; and a Bachelor of Arts in Music from Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas.

Open Forums :

Public forums will take place the week of May 1 and each candidate will participate in two 1-hour forums.

Forums will be made accessible to all faculty, administrators, staff, students, and the general public. There will be a brief introduction of each candidate, followed by a question-and-answer session. These discussions will be facilitated by Bill Holda, Ed.D., ACCT Search Consultant.

At each public forum, feedback forms will be available for anonymous input. They will then be collected at the end of the forum and provided to the Board of Trustees for review as part of its deliberation process.

Open Forum Schedule:

Monday, May 1, 2023

Dr. Damon Kennedy: 9:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. in the Wagner & Brown Auditorium

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Dr. Ian Roark: 9:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. in the Wagner & Brown Auditorium

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Dr. Thad Anglin: 9:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. in the Wagner & Brown Auditorium

Midland College will be providing updates throughout their search on their website.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.