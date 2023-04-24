Man killed after being hit by passenger side mirror

Pedestrian crash MGN
Pedestrian crash MGN(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on April 21, 2023.

DPS says that James Evans, 35, was walking eastbound in the main lane of SH 158.

The driver of a Ford F-250 attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid hitting Evans. According to DPS, the truck’s passenger side mirror hit Evans, and he died at the scene.

