Early voting for May 6 elections

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today begins early voting around the Permian Basin. CBS7 will have all the information you need on when and where early voting is taking place.

Early voting for the May 6, 2023 elections begins April 24 and ends May 2.

Ector County

Reeves County

Upton County

Howard County

Gaines County

City of Alpine

Winkler County:

Wink ISD: Wink- Loving ISD Tax Office (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Kermit ISD: KISD Admin Building (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

City of Kermit: City Hall (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.