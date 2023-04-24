Early voting for May 6 elections
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today begins early voting around the Permian Basin. CBS7 will have all the information you need on when and where early voting is taking place.
Early voting for the May 6, 2023 elections begins April 24 and ends May 2.
Winkler County:
Wink ISD: Wink- Loving ISD Tax Office (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Kermit ISD: KISD Admin Building (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
City of Kermit: City Hall (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
