New TSA scanners being installed: City of Midland suggests arriving two hours before flights out of MAF

Midland International Air and Space Port
Midland International Air and Space Port(Seyla Balderas)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, The TSA will begin the installation of a new computed tomography (CT) X-ray scanner at Midland International Air & Space Port Security Checkpoint.

During this project, only one security screening lane will be open.

The city recommends passengers arrive at the Terminal at least two hours prior to scheduled departure times.

The new equipment will be installed in a phased approach, with one new lane being equipped per week. Once the first lane is modified and completes certification, it will open for screening before the installation of the second lane.

The project is expected to be completed by May 8, 2023.

The new CT scanners will screen travelers’ carry-on luggage at the Security Checkpoint. CT units apply a sophisticated algorithm as they generate a 3-D image of the contents of the carry-on bag. A TSA officer can manipulate the 3-D X-ray image on the screen to allow for a better view of the bag’s content and reduce the required manual bag checks. When the CT scanner is used, travelers can leave everything in their carry-on bag, including electronics larger than a cell phone and food. The opening to the X-ray tunnel on a CT unit is slightly smaller than on a traditional X-Ray unit, so TSA advises travelers not to force larger items into the tunnel but to ask a TSA officer for assistance. Another feature of the CT scanner system is every carry-on item must be placed in a bin for screening.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash (gfx)
Man dies in crash at 42nd and Tanglewood
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
OCTAVIOUS HUBBARD MUGSHOT MIDLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Man arrested for murder of child in Midland
FBI logo.
MPD turns suspects over to FBI after suspicious activity at a Midland bank
Trinity Administrators Trial: Everything we know so far
Trinity Administrators Trial: Everything we know so far

Latest News

Pedestrian crash MGN
Man killed after being hit by passenger side mirror
Pedestrian hit (MGN)
Pedestrian crash in Odessa
Residents of Minnesota's 1st congressional district can begin voting early in the special...
Early voting for May 6 elections
Midland College names finalists for president