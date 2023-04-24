New TSA scanners being installed: City of Midland suggests arriving two hours before flights out of MAF

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, The TSA will begin the installation of a new computed tomography (CT) X-ray scanner at Midland International Air & Space Port Security Checkpoint.

During this project, only one security screening lane will be open.

The city recommends passengers arrive at the Terminal at least two hours prior to scheduled departure times.

The new equipment will be installed in a phased approach, with one new lane being equipped per week. Once the first lane is modified and completes certification, it will open for screening before the installation of the second lane.

The project is expected to be completed by May 8, 2023.

The new CT scanners will screen travelers’ carry-on luggage at the Security Checkpoint. CT units apply a sophisticated algorithm as they generate a 3-D image of the contents of the carry-on bag. A TSA officer can manipulate the 3-D X-ray image on the screen to allow for a better view of the bag’s content and reduce the required manual bag checks. When the CT scanner is used, travelers can leave everything in their carry-on bag, including electronics larger than a cell phone and food. The opening to the X-ray tunnel on a CT unit is slightly smaller than on a traditional X-Ray unit, so TSA advises travelers not to force larger items into the tunnel but to ask a TSA officer for assistance. Another feature of the CT scanner system is every carry-on item must be placed in a bin for screening.

