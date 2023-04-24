ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, April 25th, 2023: More clouds and patchy fog are on the way for the start of your Tuesday...but sunny skies and warmer weather are on the way by the afternoon. Another cold front looks to arrive by Wednesday with a few clouds...but will only knock temperatures down a few degrees.

A stronger cold front will arrive late in the week and bring a bout of wind to Friday’s forecast along with blowing dust and high fire danger. Rain continues to elude West Texas and the forecast looks dry through the weekend.

