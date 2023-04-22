Legacy High School Dolls win several titles at the 2023 Seaworld Showtime International Dance Competition

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy High School Dolls won several accomplishments at the 2023 Seaworld Showtime International Dance Competition.

Among winning first place in several categories, they won the Best of the Best and Grand Champs for the first time since 2021. They’ve been invited to participate in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City several times and have more opportunities coming their way.

For Head Coach Misti Rosborough, she’s happy with her 23 seniors that have led the way in bringing back to the title to Legacy High School.

