Legacy High School Dolls win several titles at the 2023 Seaworld Showtime International Dance Competition

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy High School Dolls won several accomplishments at the 2023 Seaworld Showtime International Dance Competition.

Among winning first place in several categories, they won the Best of the Best and Grand Champs for the first time since 2021. They’ve been invited to participate in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City several times and have more opportunities coming their way.

For Head Coach Misti Rosborough, she’s happy with her 23 seniors that have led the way in bringing back to the title to Legacy High School.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash (gfx)
Man dies in crash at 42nd and Tanglewood
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
FBI logo.
MPD turns suspects over to FBI after suspicious activity at a Midland bank
OCTAVIOUS HUBBARD MUGSHOT MIDLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Man arrested for murder of child in Midland
Disturbance at H-E-B leads to arrest
Disturbance at Odessa H-E-B leads to arrest

Latest News

Legacy High School Dolls win several titles at the 2023 Seaworld Showtime International Dance...
Legacy High School Dolls win several titles at the 2023 Seaworld Showtime International Dance Compet
Trinity Administration Trial: Day Three
Jason Cotton named Odessa fire chief
Jason Cotton named Odessa Fire Chief
United Supermarkets & Market Street donate custom built smoker to student BBQ teams across...
United Supermarkets & Market Street donate custom built smoker to student BBQ teams across Permian Basin