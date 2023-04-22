5 charged in Vermont youth game brawl

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBURGH, Vt. (AP) — Five adults have been charged with misdemeanor assault for a brawl that erupted at a middle school basketball game earlier this year, Vermont State Police said, but they won’t face any charges related to the death of one person involved in the fight who later had an acute cardiac event.

Police watched multiple videos of the Jan. 31 boys’ basketball game. They determined that a verbal dispute between groups of fans for the Alburgh and Albans City School escalated into a fight on the court.

Police said Friday they found “no evidence to support criminal charges related to the death” of 60-year-old Russell Giroux, who died more than two hours after the altercation at the Alburgh Community Education Center.

The medical examiner determined last month that Giroux’s cause of death was an “acute cardiac event following altercation in an individual with coronary artery atherosclerosis.” The manner of death will be listed as “undetermined.”

The five, who range in age from 24 to 43, face arraignment on May 11. It was not immediately known if they had lawyers.

After the brawl, school officials announced that spectators would not be allowed to attend home basketball games for the rest of the season at the Alburgh middle school.

Alburgh is a town of about 2,100 in northwestern Vermont. It is surrounded on three sides by Lake Champlain and the northern part of the community forms part of the border with Canada.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash (gfx)
Man dies in crash at 42nd and Tanglewood
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
FBI logo.
MPD turns suspects over to FBI after suspicious activity at a Midland bank
OCTAVIOUS HUBBARD MUGSHOT MIDLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Man arrested for murder of child in Midland
Disturbance at H-E-B leads to arrest
Disturbance at Odessa H-E-B leads to arrest

Latest News

Frigid temperatures are causing "loon fallout" as birds are falling from the sky in Wisconsin.
Loon fallout: Weather causing birds to fall from sky in Wisconsin
Timothy Savage is accused of taping women in his home office, where he owns a body sculpting...
Med spa owner accused of secretly filming female clients in bathroom
This handout photo released by Telegram Channel of Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov...
After Russia bombs own city, explosive found at same site
Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, a Russian national and Brooklyn resident, was convicted in February for...
New York woman sentenced for trying to murder friend with drug-laced cheesecake