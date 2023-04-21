Victim’s family sues University of the Southwest after fatal bus crash in March of 2022

HOBBS, New Mexico (KOSA) -The family of Mauricio Sanchez has filed a lawsuit against The University of the Southwest for the wrongful death of their son and to change U-S-W policy on how to transport students so that what happened to their son doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“A lawsuit needed to be brought against the university in New Mexico for acts of negligence and their policy and decision,” said, James Hada, Attorney at SHH

What felt like just another normal ride back to campus after day one of a tournament for the University of the Southwest’s men’s and women’s golf team last year, ended the lives of 9 people.

The school van was traveling north on FM 17-88 and was hit by a Dodge 25-00 that was heading south, just after 8 pm.

But the question that remains unanswered is why were the students and the coach driving back late on a dangerous one-lane highway with a speed limit of 75 at night just to make this same drive again the next morning at 4 am.

“You know that begs the question why are they putting these kids, why are they putting this coach behind the wheel driving after all that they did that specific day and should the policy be something different which is get a hotel room,” said Hada

Right now the case is in the early stages of the legal process but the Sanchez family wants to make sure what happened to their son, the other students, and the coach on that bus doesn’t happen to any other students or faculty.

“Part of a resolution the Sanchez family would like to see is a policy change so no other family has to face this when they send their children to the University of the Southwest. That is an important part of what they want to see as a outcome to this matter” said Hada

CBS7 did reach out to the University but has not heard back, will keep you updated as more information comes out about this case.

