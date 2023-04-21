United Supermarkets & Market Street donate custom built smoker to student BBQ teams across Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, United Supermarkets and Market Street presented a new custom-built smoker to culinary arts students with Ector County Independent School District’s Career and Technical Education program.

The ECISD Culinary Arts BBQ team will be the first group of students to use the new smoker as their state competition approaches. However, while these students will be the first in line, the smoker is intended to be shared with culinary teams across the Permian Basin. The smoker was built by Arnis Robbins, pitmaster of Texas Monthly Top 10 barbeque joint Evie Mae’s BBQ in Wolfforth, Texas.

“For a long time, we have loaned our own smokers to culinary students across the region to help them with competitions and practice,” said John Jameson, regional vice president for The United Family. “Now, with this new smoker, students across the area will have an opportunity to use a top-of-the-line BBQ pit made by one of the best pitmasters in Texas. We can’t wait to see what they create! We just hope they’ll share some.”

In addition to the smoker, United Supermarkets and Market Street donated a gift card of $1,000 to the BBQ team so they can purchase meat and other supplies as they prepare for their state competition. The Midland ISD culinary program will also receive a $1,000 gift card for their program. Arnis Robbins, who was in attendance for the presentation, also gave culinary students with ECISD a brief workshop on some of his now-famous BBQ techniques.

“Ector County ISD is thrilled to be the first culinary arts program in the Permian Basin to use this new custom-built smoker,” said Ryan Merritt, executive director for career & technical education for ECISD. “It is stunning, and we are deeply grateful to The United Family and to Arnis Robbins for their support. Career & Technical Education is vital to the future of our region, and when industry leaders join forces with education leaders it creates limitless opportunities for students.”

