Monahans residents will soon have access to high speed internet

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - Monahans residents and businesses will soon have access to high speed internet.

Executive Director of the Monahan’s Chamber of Commerce Teresa Burnett has spent the past seven years working to bring high speed internet to Monahans.

“I get hit with this all the time, Teresa, when is it gonna happen, when are we gonna get the internet or you know we get a call and there’s a cut in the line our schools down and our businesses are down,” said Burnett.

Tonight the chamber of commerce hosted a ribbon cutting to welcome Hosted America, the provider of the broadband internet service.

Starting today people will be able to sign up for broadband to their homes and businesses, the hope is to get people connected to the service within 45 to 60 days.

“There’s about 2,300 homes 2,400 homes within the community when it’s all said and done we will have fiber to every resident, every business, and the goal is to light up this town,” said Hosted America Founder and CEO Phillip Watkins.

They are still considering the cost, but Watkins says it will be substantially less than what residents are paying now.

“For us it was all about coming in, wrapping our arms around the community and providing a service that could help further them and help shrink that digital divide,” said Watkins.

This has been made possible thanks to a number of investors including View Capital. Managing Partner Jeff Rupp says they’ve invested about five million and see the project as a great opportunity.

“It’s vital I mean whether it’s for educational reasons or work or play just to keep you connected so I think that this will really be a great asset for the town,” said Rupp.

“This is gonna go onto the future as far as being able to attract businesses here and help us be able to turn our homes into smart homes and then we go into the education of being able to teach everybody how to use the technology,” said Burnett.

