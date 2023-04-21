Man arrested for murder of child in Midland

OCTAVIOUS HUBBARD MUGSHOT MIDLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT
OCTAVIOUS HUBBARD MUGSHOT MIDLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT(Midland Police Department)
By CBS7 Staff
Apr. 21, 2023
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested for capital murder of a person under 10 years old.

According to the City of Midland, MPD served an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Octavious D. Hubbard from Midland on Thursday around 6 p.m.

Hubbard was charged with capital murder in the death of his girlfriend’s son.

An autopsy for the son was requested and completed in Dallas County. MPD’s investigation is ongoing.

