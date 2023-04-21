Man arrested for murder of child in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested for capital murder of a person under 10 years old.

According to the City of Midland, MPD served an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Octavious D. Hubbard from Midland on Thursday around 6 p.m.

Hubbard was charged with capital murder in the death of his girlfriend’s son.

An autopsy for the son was requested and completed in Dallas County. MPD’s investigation is ongoing.

