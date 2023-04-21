Jason Cotton named Odessa Fire Chief

Jason Cotton named Odessa fire chief
Jason Cotton named Odessa fire chief(City of Odessa)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa native, Jason Cotton has been named the new Odessa Fire Chief.

Odessa Fire Rescue made the announcement Friday afternoon.

Cotton served as the interim chief for four months, and has been with Odessa Fire Rescue for 27 years.

According to the City of Odessa, he is one of many in his family who are firefighters. His father, brother and nephew also worked for OFR.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash (gfx)
Man dies in crash at 42nd and Tanglewood
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
New Mexico teen Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing infant in dumpster
FBI logo.
MPD turns suspects over to FBI after suspicious activity at a Midland bank
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Disturbance at H-E-B leads to arrest
Disturbance at Odessa H-E-B leads to arrest

Latest News

United Supermarkets & Market Street donate custom built smoker to student BBQ teams across...
United Supermarkets & Market Street donate custom built smoker to student BBQ teams across Permian Basin
File Graphic
Big Spring man arrested for Scurry County stabbing
OCTAVIOUS HUBBARD MUGSHOT MIDLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Man arrested for murder of child in Midland
Adopt a Pet: Meet Cyprus