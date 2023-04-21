Jason Cotton named Odessa fire chief

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa native, Jason Cotton has been named the new Odessa Fire Chief.

Odessa Fire Rescue made the announcement Friday afternoon.

Cotton served as the interim chief for four months, and has been with Odessa Fire Rescue for 27 years.

According to the City of Odessa, he is one of many in his family who are firefighters. His father, brother and nephew also worked for OFR.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.