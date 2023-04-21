ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, April 22nd, 2023: The weekend will start off on a nice note on Saturday...but a strong cold front will arrive late in the day with gusty northeasterly winds up to 40 mph and areas of blowing dust. This front will tap colder Canadian air and push it through West Texas and southeast New Mexico by early Sunday. Easterly winds by Sunday will tap some Gulf of Mexico moisture and when combined with a passing disturbance...light rain and showers will develop early in the morning hours Sunday.

Sunday will be a cool and damp day as showers will hang around through early Monday. Rainfall amounts will be light but some areas could pick up a tenth to a quarter inch of rain which will be very helpful in dealing with the drought we are currently in.

