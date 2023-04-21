Big Spring man arrested for Scurry County stabbing

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at KBEST, a Big Spring man was arrested in Scurry County for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old girl multiple times.

According to an emergency call documented by the Scurry County Sheriff’s Office, at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, a caller stated that a 17-year-old girl with stab wounds was on the side of the road near FM 1298 and CR 3236.

The caller told the dispatcher they were en route with the victim to Snyder on HWY 350. An ambulance met the caller in Ira and continued to take the victim to Cogdell Memorial Hospital in Snyder.

Two suspects, identified as Quemarian Lewis, 20, of Big Spring, and Brookelyn Jenson, 21, are currently being held at the Scurry County Jail in connection with the incident. According to the incident report, Lewis used a knife to stab the victim multiple times.

Lewis is charged with aggravated assault date/family/house with a weapon. Jenson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

