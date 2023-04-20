Temporary closures for prescribed burn on 5/1-5/5

Closures at Boquillas Canyon, Boquillas Port of Entry, and RGV Nature Trail
Big Bend prescibed burn
Big Bend prescibed burn(National Park Service)
BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KOSA) -During the first week of May, Big Bend National Park fire managers will conduct a 149-acre prescribed burn along the Rio Grande.

This fire will be used as a natural resource habitat treatment to control exotic giant cane. The project area is located along 5 miles of river corridor from the Rio Grande Village Nature Trail to the mouth of Boquillas Canyon (see attached map). During this time, visitors will encounter a temporary closure of the road to Boquillas Canyon. This closure will include the Boquillas Port of Entry, Boquillas Overlook, Boquillas Canyon Trail, and the Rio Grande Village Nature Trail. The closure will be lifted as soon as the prescribed burn is complete, and the area is determined safe for public entry.

Prescribed burn map
Prescribed burn map(National Park Service)

This fire is specifically planned to reduce stands of non-native river cane and tamarisk, restore willow habitat, and open up banks of the river for recreational use. Over the decades, the Rio Grande has become increasingly channelized, as invasive river cane forms dense thickets and traps sediment. With the removal of this cane, the river can carry the sediment downstream, opening up gravel bars and wider floodplains again. These in turn are beneficial to wildlife such as mussels, fish, and beaver, and provide campsites for river users. Resource staff will follow the burn with an herbicide application to the river cane.

The burn will be conducted by NPS fire personnel from Big Bend, Olympic, and Great Smoky Mountains, along with the Los Diablos fire crew. During the closure, park visitors to the Rio Grande Village area should expect to see dense smoke, and potential increase in operational traffic associated with the fire crews.

Closures will be lifted as soon as the prescribed burn operation is complete, and the area is determined safe to enter.

