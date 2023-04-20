Midland Memorial Hospital hosts active shooter drill

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Memorial Hospital police, Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department conducted an active shooter drill today at MMH.

The hospital was practicing a mass casualty event with two shooters. In the scenario one was apprehended by hospital police and taken into custody and the second barricaded himself on the second floor.

“We negotiated with him and the scenario was written that there was not going to be any successful negotiations and the team finally had to breach the room and neutralize the threat,” said MPD Deputy Chief Brian Rackow.

There were about 50 city employees involved in the drill and 5 hospital officers.

Rackow says a drill like this was new for some.

“A chance for some of the new commanders to get their boots on the ground and learn how to run these exercises and function within these incidents,” said Rackow.

The drill ended once both bad guys were no longer a threat, then the wounded were moved to the emergency room.

“Everybody really does consider the tactical edge of it as being the most important part but in the end our ability to get the hostages to medical care and save as many of them is just as important if not more important than the tactical side,” said Disaster and Preparedness Coordinator Terri Welborn.

The drill was held in the south tower of the hospital away from patients.

“There’s always things that you can learn from it. We look at our response and response from other medical entities and outside entities to see what they’ve learned and then we look at what we have in place to see what we can change and improve upon,” said Welborn.

Planning for this drill was six to eight months in the making, a process that Welborn says was intense and time consuming.

“Unfortunately the times we live in we need to have the practice so if it happens for real we know what the plan is,” said Rackow.

If this were an actual event investigations would have gone on for weeks but for training it was condensed down to a day.

