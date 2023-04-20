Midland Animal Services limiting dog intake to emergencies only

Midland Animal Services
Midland Animal Services(Alexandra Macia)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland Animal Services will be limited to dog intake to emergency situations only through Monday, May 2, 2023.

Emergency intake is defined as those dogs which are severely injured, ill, are in danger themselves, or pose a danger to the community.

In the meantime, Animal Services are temporarily offering dog food to anyone that can hold onto a stray dog until April 25th.

If someone needs to surrender their dog, they are asked to schedule an appointment and wait until normal intake resumes or try other avenues, such as a non-profit animal welfare organization.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash (gfx)
Man dies in crash at 42nd and Tanglewood
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
New Mexico teen Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing infant in dumpster
FBI logo.
MPD turns suspects over to FBI after suspicious activity at a Midland bank
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Daniel Schwarz, 44 and Ashley Schwarz, 34
Trial date set for couple who killed child by forcing her to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat

Latest News

Board approves Guaranteed Maximum Price for PBTISD daycare
Big Bend prescibed burn
Temporary closures for prescribed burn on 5/1-5/5
The hospital was practicing a mass casualty event with two shooters. In the scenario one was...
Midland Memorial Hospital hosts active shooter drill
Midland Memorial Hospital hosts active shooter drill
Midland Memorial Hospital hosts active shooter drill