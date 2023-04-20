Midland Animal Services limiting dog intake to emergencies only

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland Animal Services will be limited to dog intake to emergency situations only through Monday, May 2, 2023.

Emergency intake is defined as those dogs which are severely injured, ill, are in danger themselves, or pose a danger to the community.

In the meantime, Animal Services are temporarily offering dog food to anyone that can hold onto a stray dog until April 25th.

If someone needs to surrender their dog, they are asked to schedule an appointment and wait until normal intake resumes or try other avenues, such as a non-profit animal welfare organization.

