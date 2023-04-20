Trinity Administrators Trial: Recap of day one

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -DAY ONE: Wednesday’s session ended with a courtroom full of objections and overrulings.

But that’s not all the courtroom was full of, the room was at capacity and people were not allowed to stand due to safety concerns.

Many of the people CBS7 spoke to were there in support of the Trinity administrators.

After opening statements, both the defense and the prosecution called their first witnesses.

One of those witnesses was the alleged victim who went into graphic details about what transpired when she was 12.

The alleged victim who is now 16 spoke about the many times she was allegedly touched and grabbed by her classmate who is two years older than her.

Even stating that when she had a meeting with Todd Freese, one of the defendants, back in 2019. In that meeting, she says she felt uncomfortable explaining all the alleged abuse she went through. She also mentioned that he did not seem interested in hearing her out.

She continued on to point out Crystal Meyers, another defendant, who the alleged victim said also had meetings with her about what she went through.

The prosecution does not have to prove that the abuse occurred but they do have to convince the jury, that licensed and certified professionals failed to make a report within 48 hours of the alleged abuse.

The other two witnesses brought to the stand were in charge of records.

One for the Texas Department of Family Protective Services, who worked as a Records Analyst, and the other from the Midland Rape Child Advocacy Center, the Custodian of Records.

Both the defendants and the prosecution also brought up documents pertaining to the case.

A document brought up by the defense showed that there was not enough substantial evidence of the risk of abuse, neglect, or exploitation.

Pictures and a Tik Tok were also shown on day one.

If the defendants are found guilty, they will be in violation of the Texas Family Code which can result in state jail felonies.

They can be sentenced to up to two years of jail time or probation.

CBS7 has been told that the trial could continue until mid-next week.

The CBS7 team will remain present in the courtroom in order to keep you updated as the trial unfolds.

